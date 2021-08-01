BRANDT, Stephen D.



Age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Steve was the youngest of 11 children and grew up on a farm in Northwest Ohio, dreaming of being a pilot. He followed that dream into the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam earning the



Distinguished Flying Cross. After his time in the service he graduated from The Ohio State University College of Law and practiced law in the Toledo and Dayton areas during his



career. In retirement he returned to his love of airplanes and spent 6 years volunteering at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jeanne Brandt; grandson Henry Webster; brothers Wilferd Brandt, Robert Brandt, Raymond Brandt, Marvin Brandt and Edward Brandt; and sisters Joyce Conner and Marian



Steingass. He is survived by daughter Gretchen (Bill) Webster; sons Christian Brandt and Wilfred (Paul Fitzpatrick) Brandt; grandchildren Kate and Tommy Webster; great-grandchildren Cameron, Keri and Chloe Lewis; and sisters Virginia Brandt, Alvera Brandt and Marlene Brandt. Stephen was buried with military honors at the Dayton National Cemetery on Friday, July 30th. Memorial contributions may be made in Stephen's honor to the charity established in his grandson's memory: Forward to 175, 1017 Euclaire Ave., Columbus, OH 43209.

