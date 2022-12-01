BRANNICK, Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann Brown Brannick, 92, of Springfield, passed away on November 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 2nd, beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road. The family will receive friends from 11-12:00 p.m. prior to the service. For more information and to view Nancy's memorial video, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



