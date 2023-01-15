BRANT, Bernice



Bernice Brant, age 90, of Moraine, Ohio, passed away on January 12, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 16, 1932, to the late Clarence and Stella Gray. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Brant; and daughter Anna Marie. Bernice is survived by her children Brenda (James) Kastner, and Andrew (Linda) Brant; two sisters and a sister-in-law; grandchildren Lisa (Miles) Back, Missy (Todd) Carter, Megan Gilbert, Amber (Branden) Delph; and ten great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held from 1-3 at Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering.

