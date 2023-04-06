Brashers, Mack Dorsey

Dorsey Brashers III, Mack R "Lil Mack"



Age 31 of Dayton, Ohio, taken from us too soon on April 1, 2023. Born January 3, 1992, a graduate of Trotwood High School. A loving father and a devoted son. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack R Brashers Sr. and Annie Pearl Brashers. Survived by devoted mother and father, Tatanisha Dorsey and Mack Brashers Jr., 3 children, Jamont, Mackenzie, and Millie, partner, Mecia Bivens, 7 siblings, Tienshan, Tantania, Davion, Meisha, Amari, Aaric, and Ray'Shawn. We'll Love you forever soldier!

