Brasier, Joe Myron



Joe Myron Brasier, age 94 of Kettering, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, November 23, 2024. He was born at his grandfather's farm in Eldorado, Ohio the son of the late Edgar and Olive (Puterbaugh) Brasier. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife Rachel, and his brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Janet Brasier. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Renée and Dennis Zimmer; Grandsons Michael (Sara) and Caleb Zimmer; and his beloved cat Emmi Lou; all of Dayton. Friends may call from 10:00 am  11:00 am on Friday, November 29, 2024 at David's Cemetery Chapel, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral Services to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to Dayton Christian High School, 9391 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342.



