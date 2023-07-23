Brawner, Donna Roebuck

Roebuck Brawner, Donna Marie
Roebuck Brawner, Donna Marie, age 80, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
