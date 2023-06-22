BRAYTON, WILLIAM E. "BILL"



BRAYTON, William E. "Bill", age 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. Among survivors is his wife of 22 years, Carolyn Brayton. PLEASE NOTE: Correction on date of visitation and services. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Join the family for A Celebration of Life including food and refreshments starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #528, 1300 First Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



