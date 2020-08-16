BRECHT, Betty

BRECHT (Somers), Betty Mabel Age 94, of Englewood, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 10, 1925. Betty attended Ruskin Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High and Wilbur Wright High School. She was a devout Christian all her life and met her future husband, Ray, at High Street E.U.B. in the youth fellowship program. They were married March 4, 1944, in El Paso, TX, where Ray was in the service. They raised four daughters who loved them very much. Betty also attended Hope United Methodist Church and for the past 50 years was a member of College Hill Community Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the church choir and sang many solos with her beautiful voice. She and Ray were Youth leaders for 6 years and touched many teenagers' lives at High Street and Hope churches. Betty worked, although she didn't see it that way, as a stay at home mom until 1973, when she was employed by Third National Bank (Key Bank) in the trust department. She was a member of the Dayton Women's Club and Burrows. Betty also facilitated at the Beginning Experience, helping people who lost a spouse either through death or divorce, two weekends a year. She was a member of the Sewing Club, a.k.a. the Lazy Eight which became the Nifty Nine for over 44 years. After Ray passed, Betty and her lifelong friend and fellow sewing club member, Mary Schubert, would travel and had many adventures until Mary's passing. Betty had an amazing sense of humor and was usually the life of the party. She would often dress up as a clown and entertain the residents at area nursing homes. She lived her life showing kindness, compassion, inclusion, and tolerance especially under the most difficult of situations and instilled those values in her family. She leaves behind daughters, Jan Brecht, Barb (Carolynn Rudy) Brecht, Lynn (Rusty) Cooper; grandchildren, Lisa (Dale Farmer) Shannon, Mike Shannon, Mara Dalton and Lewie Hughes; other "daughter", Jan Zykoski of FL; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Brecht; daughter, Gayle Shannon; parents, Leona Graham and Uriah Somers; brother, George Somers; step sister, Nellie Mae Mulligan and all the members of the Sewing Club. The family thanks Hospice of Dayton, members of College Hill Church, and Pat Townsel, a family friend, who have been a great support during this time. The family also wants to thank the staff at Englewood Health and Rehab Center for the excellent care mom received the last three years. In this time of the pandemic, they did everything possible to ensure her safety and make her transition easier. Their support and care of mom also provided great comfort to Jan and the family. We are forever grateful for their compassion. A public walk-through visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will follow with family at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to College Hill Community Presbyterian Church, the Alzheimer's Association or to Englewood Health and Rehab Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

