Brenda Bobo

Bobo, Brenda Gail



Brenda Gail Bobo, age 78, of Springfield, OH, formerly of Salt Lake City, UT, passed away on Thursday, November 13, 2025. She was born June 11, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Claude and Hazel (Daily) Bobo. She resided in Salt Lake City for most of her life where she graduated from West High School. She became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brenda loved her job as a beautician and owned her own beauty shop in Salt Lake City.



Brenda moved back to Springfield in 2014 where she remained for the rest of her life. She was a very kind and loving sister and aunt. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Barbara Cornaby and Elizabeth Bobo. She is survived by her nephew Jimmy (Jennifer) Cornaby and niece Deborah Cornaby, and several great-nephews and nieces, as well as several cousins. Brenda's wishes were to be cremated, and her ashes buried with her parents and sister Elizabeth. A service to honor Brenda will be held Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 2:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





