Brenda Hand

Hand (Paradiso), Brenda K.



Hand, Brenda K (Paradiso) of Huber Heights, age 70, went to her most deserved Heavenly reward on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Brenda is survived by her devoted, loving husband Joe Hand. They were happily married for 37 years. Brenda is also survived by her mother Mary Paradiso of Vandalia, and two brothers Andy Paradiso and Mark Paradiso. Brenda also leaves to mourn her passing by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins. Brenda was preceded in death by her father Ramo Paradiso, her Paradiso grandparents and her Hamer grandparents, her Aunt Julia, and many other family and friends, especially Carol Paradiso and Mary Hand- her favorite sisters-in-law. Brenda worked many years as a secretary at United Theological Seminary. This job was followed by working in bank properties for Bank One in downtown Dayton for many years. She truly loved working with the fun-loving people at the bank. When Bank One moved its headquarters to Columbus, Brenda took a job as a travel agent. Brenda did an outstanding job of planning our many vacation trips to places like Las Vegas ( she loved video poker), Maui, California, Italy, Niagara Falls, Michigan, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and many other destinations. Her planning skills were second to none. For the last 20 years Brenda worked as Office Manager at Neff and Neff CPA's. Brenda spent a lifetime scrapbooking, compiling over 50 scrapbooks of our family gatherings, vacations, and her great love for Joe. About once a month, she and her group of Scrapbookers (The Sassy Scrapbookers) would spend three day weekends in a hotel in Fairborn- scrapbooking, eating and laughing. She also co-founded the card-making ladies group at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Carlisle. This group makes greeting cards and sells them in the vestibule of the Church. All proceeds go to assisting poverty-stricken people in need. They are closing in on $30,000 in sales. We wish to thank the caring, loving staff at Danbury where Brenda lived the last 5 years in Memory Care. The administrators, the nurses, the aids, the cooks, and all the employees there. They all seemed to truly love Brenda. Brenda had a regular stream of visitors at Danbury, including Melissa, Barb, Judy, Andy, Lori, Bobbi, Angie, Marguerite and others. A special thank- you to each one of you. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 5th from 5 to 7 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, March 6th at St. Peter's Catholic Church 6161 Chambersburg Rd. Huber Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association in Brenda's memory . Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com