Brennan, Carol

Carol L. Brennan age 90, passed away June 14th, 2023 peacefully at home in the North Georgia Mountains. Carol was the only child born to Irvin and Catherine Potter. Carol grew up and lived 88 years of her life in Kettering, Ohio. She attended Fairmont HS and enjoyed every minute of it! She loved to tell stories of how she lived next to Fairmont's Football Stadium and how following the games, so many kids would come to her house where her father would serve ice cold Coca Cola's. Carol graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital's School of Nursing and became an RN. She loved working for the Visiting Nurse Association of Dayton and her patients. A blind date turned into a marriage that lasted nearly 60 years to William Brennan, the one and only Love of her life.



She loved animals, especially dogs. Her last best friend was Veronica (Ronny), a German Shepherd who was with her into her late 80's. She loved reading as she read the bible many times over. She loved watching the birds and meeting with her girl friends. She also had a taste for style as she always looked beautiful. If ever there was a "living Angel here on earth", it was Carol as she radiated kindness with a smile that lit up a room. She loved Jesus and spread his word with everyone fortunate enough to know her.



Carol's passion was her family. Bill and her had five children in seven years (as grammy would say). Carol is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children : Theresa (Dave), Linda (Joe) Duffield, Cindy (Mike) Jackson, Jim (Shana) Brennan and Tony Brennan,



13 Grandchildren: Joshua, Matthew, Alexa, Brennan, Christopher, Joseph, Michael, Jackson, Luke,Jordan, Taylor, Joshua, Skylar and 18 great grandchildren. She was a wife a mother a grandmother and most of all a spiritual warrior for us all. She was the Best, but don't tell the Rest and forever in our hearts.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains in Jasper Ga. On July 27, 2023



