Brennan, Kenneth



BRENNAN, Kenneth L., age 67, of Waynesville OH, formerly of Brookline (Pgh., PA) on Palm Sunday, April 13, 2025. Beloved husband of Christine (Deighan); loving father of Kelly, Jesse, Kevin (Ashley) and the late Matthew Brennan. Devoted grandfather of Kiera (Connor) Crothers, Lainey, Kyle and Jake Brennan. Dear son of Sylvia A. and the late James J. Brennan Sr. Special brother of James J., Jr., Timothy, and the late John and Mary Susan Brennan. Visitation at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD, 4522 Butler St., Pgh. (Lawrenceville) PA 15201 Thursday from 2 until time of Service at 5:30 PM. Family and friends will meet at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies for his Military Burial Tuesday at 2:30 PM.



