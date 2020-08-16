X

BRENNEMAN, Ivan

BRENNEMAN, Ivan L. Age 81, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away after a long and wonderful life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, and scuba diving. Ivan was born September 27, 1938, in Florence, Kansas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Harriet (Wulber) Brenneman; son, Kevin Brenneman; son-in-law, Andrew Fichthorn; grandchildren, Courtney Fichthorn, Andrew Fichthorn Jr., Hanna Brenneman, Jacob Brenneman; niece, Carol (Houdeshell) Campbell; and nephew, Michael Houdeshell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Fichthorn; mother, Gladys (Zeller) Brenneman; father, Amos Brenneman; sister, Martha (Brenneman) Houdeshell; and brother, Lloyd Brenneman. Ivan's life will be celebrated by his family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Ivan's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

