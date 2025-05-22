Brents, Norman L.



Norman Lee Brents Sr. was born in Indianapolis, IN, on October 13,1933 to the late Charles & Hazel Brents, Sr. His purpose was fulfilled and he was called home by God on May 14th, 2015 at the age of 91. He graduated from Crispus Attucks High School (1952), served 4 years in the United States Air Force with tours in Arizona and France, and ultimately retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1995 after 25 years of service. Norman truly believed in living life to the fullest through simple pleasure like chatting with strangers and loved ones alike and enjoying meals from his favorite chef - his wife of 59 years, Sylvia. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his devoted wife Sylvia Brents, children Cheryl Turner (Michael), Sabirah Muhammad, and Norman Brents Jr., seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Friends, family and others whose lives were touched by Norman are invited to Robert C. Henry Funeral Home 527 S Center Street, Springfield OH 45506, Saturday May 24, 2025. Visitation is 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial is Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in Rose Hill Burial Park at 12 noon with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



