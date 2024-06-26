Bress, Judy



Judy A. Brees age 76 of Hamilton passed away on Friday June 21, 2024. She was born on April 24, 1948 in Hamilton the daughter of the late Elbridge Cecil and Opal Mae (nee Webb) Dixon. Judy was married to Pastor Jerry Brees for over 53 years and he preceded her in death in 2019. Judy was a member of One Church formerly Lidenwald Baptist Church. She is survived by three children Rick (Eva) Brees, Mike (the late Connie) Brees, and David (Patty) Brees; four grandchildren Colin Brees, Eric Brees, Jennifer Brees, and Lary (Sierra) Littlepage; two great grandchildren Regan Littlepage and Symphony Littlepage; three sisters Leonda (Don) Bailey, Jan (Dale) Malcom, and Jo (Ed) Carmack. Judy also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sherri Roman. Visitation will be on Friday June 28, 2024 at One Church Fairfield 460 Symmes Rd Fairfield OH 45014 from 4:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 6:00PM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



