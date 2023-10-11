Brest, Joseph



Joseph M. "Sonny" Brest, 79, of Celina, Ohio passed away on Saturday Oct. 7, 2023 at the Celina Manor. He was born on September 9, 1944, the son of Joseph M. and Elizabeth (Spirk) Brest in Dayton, Ohio. On May 30, 2014 he married Sharon L. Burns, who survives living in Celina. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth (Dick) Wallace of Chesterfield, Missouri, two nieces Carolyn Wallace, Linda Ratliff and families. A visitation will be held for family and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio. His wishes were to be cremated and to be laid to rest in the Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the Brest family on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.



