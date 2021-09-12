dayton-daily-news logo
BREWER, Allen

BREWER, Allen James

"Smiley"

91, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, in his home in Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Memorial mass will be said on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10:30 am at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave, Fairborn, OH 45324. Smiley will be laid to rest along with his beloved wife, Anne at Enon Cemetery following mass. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

