BREWER, Cora L.



84, of Middletown, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. She was born in Corbin, Kentucky, on February 1, 1938, to parents, Chester and Mary (Hensley) Helton. Cora worked as a cashier for Super X Drug Store for 15 years, retiring in 1993. She had been a member of Poasttown First Church of God. Cora loved her family and will be greatly missed by her son, Robert Sticklen; sister, Flo Ely; sister-in-law, Judy Helton; two grandchildren, Angela Frantz and Ashley Bengal; four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Frantz, Ian Bengal, Riley Bengal and Harper Bengal; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Brewer; parents; five brothers; and four sisters. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com