Brewer, Robert Christopher "Chris"



Robert Christopher "Chris Brewer, 70, of Pitchin, passed away January 26, 2024, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 15, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Robert and Juanita (Harner) Brewer. He attended the Beaty Freewill Baptist Church for many years and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Chris was a lifelong talented craftsman. He could take a simple piece of wood and create a beautiful masterpiece. He could envision and craft almost anything. He was amazing at figuring jobs. Math was simple for him. His passion was working with his hands alongside his son. He was a family man, who loved to travel. Chris is survived by children; Joshua L. Brewer (Amy), Ericka D. Tith (Dara), Rae Jean Forrest (Joe) and Kristin S. Stover (Chuck), grandchildren; Jordan Errett (Jeffery), J.C. Brewer (Tiffany), Makayla Brewer, Grace Brewer (fiancé Owen Banion), Hayley Brewer, Payne, Courtney, Zach, C. J., Brianna Brewer, Taylor Waldeck (David) Kaylee Forrest (Cody), Mackenzie Forrest (Anthony), Maxwell Tith, Gianna Tith and Jolene Tith, great grandchildren; Mia Forrest, Leo Forrest, Gabriel Marshall, Rae Lynn Marshall, Lae Lynn Marshall and Ezra Marshall, siblings; Juanda L. Dale and James Martin "Marty" Brewer and best friends for many years; Jean McGee, Randy Harrah and Elza Hall and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years; Pamela J. Brewer, on February 27, 2023, and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jarrod Harrah officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



