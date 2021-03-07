X

BREWER, Ruby

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BREWER, Ruby L.

Ruby L. Brewer, 88, of Middletown, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Hillspring of Springboro. She was born in Lebanon, on August 23, 1932, to parents, George and Beulah (Burger) Lykins. Ruby was a member of Towne Church. She devoted her time to making a loving home for her family.

Ruby is survived by her son, Tim Brewer; daughters,

Marianne (Paul) Rosendale and Kristi (Chris) Caudill; brothers, Jerry Lykins and David Lykins; sister, Margaret (Fred) Duff; grandchildren, Jesse (Jana) Brewer, Kristen (Ryan) Cornett and Lindsey Rosendale; and great-grandchildren, Emma Kay

Brewer and Joey Cornett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Brewer in 2008; parents; brothers, Danny Lykins, Bobby Lykins and Ray Lykins; and sister, Millie Hodson. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.