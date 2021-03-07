BREWER, Ruby L.



Ruby L. Brewer, 88, of Middletown, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Hillspring of Springboro. She was born in Lebanon, on August 23, 1932, to parents, George and Beulah (Burger) Lykins. Ruby was a member of Towne Church. She devoted her time to making a loving home for her family.



Ruby is survived by her son, Tim Brewer; daughters,



Marianne (Paul) Rosendale and Kristi (Chris) Caudill; brothers, Jerry Lykins and David Lykins; sister, Margaret (Fred) Duff; grandchildren, Jesse (Jana) Brewer, Kristen (Ryan) Cornett and Lindsey Rosendale; and great-grandchildren, Emma Kay



Brewer and Joey Cornett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Brewer in 2008; parents; brothers, Danny Lykins, Bobby Lykins and Ray Lykins; and sister, Millie Hodson. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.


