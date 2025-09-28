Brian Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Brian Patrick



Brian Patrick Guthrie, age 40, of Bellbrook, Ohio, died September 23, 2025. Son of Paul and Cindy Guthrie; husband of Heather Lewis; brother-in-law to Cheryln and Nicole Carver-Wishart; step-father to Cody, Maddie, and Samantha Lewis; brother to Kate Guthrie Adams; brother-in-law to Brennan Adams; "FUNcle" to Alton and Zella Adams, and "Fur Daddy" to his beloved dog Zoë. Brian was a bright light that extinguished too early. Born in Canton, OH and raised in Centerville, he was a graduate of Centerville High School ('03), Sinclair Community College, and the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. At the time of his death, he was a member of Ironworkers Local 290, and an enthusiastic welder professionally and personally. Brian loved everything about the great outdoors – camping, hiking, kayaking, fishing, golfing. He was happiest with a cold beer in his hand, a nice long toke, and having great conversation with the people he loved most, ideally around a warm campfire. He had a huge heart and was a very kind soul who was loved dearly by everyone in his life. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Loose Ends Brewing from 1:00pm-4:00pm ET on Saturday October 4th, 2025. This is an open window, please come when it works best for you and we look forward to seeing you there. Brian's spirit would be delighted if, in his memory, friends would perform, individually, an act of spontaneous, unrequited kindness for another person. May he rest in peace! The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING is serving his family. Online tributes and photo memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



