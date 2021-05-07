BRIDGE, Wendell Bruce
80, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. Bruce's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family and view the full obituary at
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
