Bridgman, Kenneth



BRIDGMAN, Kenneth, age 60, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at Traditions of Beavercreek. Kenny was a Dish Washer for Christy's Catering for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Northview School, class of 1981 and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he was also an Alter Server for many years. Further, Kenny was a member of Northview's Basketball Team, frequent participant of Miamisburg's Turkey Trot, and Amateur Meteorologist / Tornado Tracker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles J. "Jim" & Lucille "Lucy" Bridgman; and sister, Kathleen McFadden. Kenny's laughter and smile will be missed by his sisters & brothers-in-law, Paula Bridgman & Shawn Dunlavy, Stephanie Danahy & John Stacy; brothers & sisters-in-law, Thomas "Tom" & Heather, Charles "Chuck" & Susan; nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews; special friends, Mike & Joanne Ivory and Sheryl Hale; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, January 15, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Kenny's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



