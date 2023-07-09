Briggs, Jimmy



Age, 93 of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Jimmy was born January 14, 1930, in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Elsie Briggs. Seeking employment, Jimmy migrated from Alabama to Ohio in his late teens. Before his retirement, Jimmy worked in construction, remodeling and spent the later part of his working years as a server for Kohler Foods. In the early 1960s, Jimmy met the love of his life. He married the late Luvenia Briggs where they enjoyed 50 years of wedded bliss.



Jimmy was a charter member of the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board. Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory; sons, Jonathan Briggs (Dayton, OH), D'Juan Briggs (Jersey City, NJ); three grandchildren Carla Calhoun (Flint, MI) and Jaylan and J'Juan Briggs (Dayton, OH); sisters-in-law Lucile and Vonnie Happy and Marsha Crosby; niece Cheryl Copeland and nephews Leonard Gaffney III and Raymond Gaffney. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Briggs, sister Earlene Lightfoot, wife Luvenia Briggs and son Carl Calhoun. Visitation 10AM with Funeral services 11AM, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Dayton, OH, with interment immediately following at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral