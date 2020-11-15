BRINSON,



Susan Elizabeth



66, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly November 11, 2020. She was born February 15, 1954, in Baltimore to Col. Art and Elizabeth Brinson, who preceded her in death.



Susan is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Mark



"Snaque" Shoup; stepchildren, Aaron Shoup, Kraig Shoup; stepdaughter-in-law, Angela Shoup; step granddaughters, Abigail, Kassidy, Paige; brother, Larry (Janice) Brinson of Severin, MA; brother-in-law, Kevin Shoup; mother-in-law, Pat Shoup; niece, Marcy; nephew, Ross (Cristin); grand-nephews and grand-nieces, Dominic, Maxton, Kaylee, Alex, Lucas, and Cassie.



All services at this time for Susan are private. A party will be held in her honor after the "bug" is gone. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

