Brockman, Arlene



Arlene A. Brockman peacefully passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, embraced by the love of her family at Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born on November 21, 1947, in Batesville, Indiana, to the late Herschel Abshear and Esther (Hunter) Abshear.



Arlene's life was a testament to her unwavering commitment to serving others. As the devoted church pianist for nearly four decades at Huber Heights Baptist Temple, she shared her music with all who gathered in worship. Her impact extended beyond the sanctuary, as she poured her heart into nurturing young minds as a teacher in the church's private school. Her legacy of love and compassion will forever resonate in the hearts of her students. Additionally, Arlene dedicated herself to excellence in her supervisory role at the United States Postal Service in Dayton, Ohio, until her well-deserved retirement.



Preceding her in death are her cherished husband Tony Brockman, beloved parents, and sister Martha Jane Adkins. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Tonya Brockman and April (David) Young, along with her adored grandchildren Nathaniel and Adalyn Young, and her brother George Abshear.



In remembrance of Arlene's life, friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Lakes Funeral Home, located at 1181 Main Street S., McKee, Kentucky 40447. Following the gathering, a graveside service will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race; I have kept the faith" -2 Timothy 4:7.



"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate"  Proverbs 31:31



Ohio Arrangements are entrusted to Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home, 4041 Cleveland Ave S, Canton, Ohio 44707



