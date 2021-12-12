BROCKMAN-LIMBERT, Frances M.



Age 99, of Butler Twp., passed away December 3, 2021.



Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Mon., Dec. 13 at the



Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Fr. Benoit Mukamba Celebrating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 am until time of mass at the church. Please



visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com to read the full life tribute to Frances.

