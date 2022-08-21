BRODWOLF, Stephen L.



It is with great sadness that we share the loss of the deeply loved Stephen Lee Brodwolf, of Chicago, IL, and formerly of Rye, NY, Winnetka, IL, and Hamilton, OH. Steve died peacefully of natural causes, while asleep at his home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was 68 years old.



Steve will be dearly missed by his immediate family – Sarah and Jackson Brodwolf (children), Karen Braun (former wife), Susan and Chris Hanselman (sister and brother-in-law), and Nick Hanselman (nephew) (Will Selnik) and Emily Minihan (niece) (Jack) – along with many adoring and life-long friends.



Steve will be remembered for his brilliant creative mind, widely appreciated support, and thoughtful approach to life and the relationships that define it.



A funeral mass will be held at Faith, Hope & Charity Church, located at 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL, at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, September 2. A reception to celebrate his life will follow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Living Room (3rd Fl.) at Wolf Point East, located at 313 West Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago, IL. All are welcome at both or either event.



For additional information, please refer to donnellanfuneral.com or call (847) 675-1990.

