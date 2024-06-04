Bronston, Kenneth

Bronston, Kenneth Perry

Kenneth Perry Bronston, age 84, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday May 25, 2024. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

