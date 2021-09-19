BROOKEY, Thomas

BROOKEY, Jr., Thomas E.



Age 81 of New Paris, Ohio, passed away September 14, 2021. He was born September 7, 1940, in Dayton to the late Thomas E. Brookey, Sr. and Ruth Mae Rowland. He is survived by his daughters Penny (Mike)



Hallman of New Paris and



September (Mark) Schaffer of Eaton; granddaughter August Rose of Eaton; brother Robert (Sharon) Brookey of New Carlisle; and several nieces and cousins. He was a Marine Corps Veteran, receiving a Good Conduct Medal and Rifle Expert Badge. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, James E. Ryan, Post 322 and the Amvets, Post 726. He was an avid motorcycle rider and



enjoyed participating in bike rides to help with charities,



benefits, and toys for tots. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH, with the memorial service to follow at 6 pm. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.



