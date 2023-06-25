BROOKS, Angeline K.



94, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born to Henry & Annie Auyong in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1928. In addition to her parents, Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Brooks; sisters, Elaine Young & Jenny Lum; brother, Herman Auyong, great grandchild, Ellie McBride, and close friend/sister-in-law Mary Kangas. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lau; her children, Patricia (Jim) Ritz, Steve (Claudia) McBride, Sr., Kate Chesbrough & Kenny McBride; step-children, Walter & Diane Brooks; grandchildren, Scott (Anne) Vanscoy, M. Ben Cowan, Casey McBride, Steven (Sarah) McBride, Jr., Nick (Bella) Chesbrough, Lucas Chesbrough, Nathan (Charlotte) Ritz, Jerame (Dana) Lawson & Danielle (Eric) Lewis; 18 great grandchildren; close friends, Mary Herman, Marie Bartosik & (MAK) Mary Ann Kvasager. Angeline was deeply loved by family, friends and all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. If desired, donations can be made in Angeline's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



