BROOKS, Kara

BROOKS (Schmitt), Kara



Age 47, passed away on May 11, 2021. Kara is survived by her parents Vicky and Warren Schmitt, her daughter Lea Clark, 2 two grandsons Alex and Hunter, Fr. Dave Schmitt, aunts and cousins and 2 special friends Melody and Kenny. In her younger years she was a talented athlete. She was a generous friend when circumstances allowed. She worked hard for 2 years to earn her degree in Veterinary Technology. Kara had serious struggles which greatly affected her life. In recent months she had decided to deal with some of those issues. Kara was loved and is at peace now. No services planned.

