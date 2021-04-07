BROOKS, Keith

BROOKS, Apostle



(Bishop) Keith J.



Apostle (Bishop) Keith J. Brooks, accepted his wings to Glory, on March 30, 2021. He



resided in Middletown, Ohio, where he Pastored Power of Deliverance Church and Judah Sanctuary of Praise. He was loved all over the world and dedicated his life to his faith and helping others. He will



truly be missed by all that loved him.



Memorial services will be held Wednesday, April 7th, from 5pm to 7pm, at the Faith Fellowship Ministries International, at 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044.



His body will be returned to Crosby, Texas, where the funeral will take place on Saturday, April 10th, at Crosby Church, at 5725 Hwy 90, Crosby, Texas 77532. The family will receive friends from 9am to 11am. Immediately, following the viewing the funeral services will start at 11am.



The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support, prayers and love during this time.

