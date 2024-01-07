Brooks, Mary Louise



Mary Louise Brooks, age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 24, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11am Friday, January 12, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



