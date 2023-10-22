Brooks, Robert Michael



Robert Michael Brooks, age 62, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2023, with family, friends and his beloved cat Henri by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Agnes (Rutschilling) & Dewey Hobson Brooks, Jr. His beloved wife of 34 years, Rae Ann Erisman, preceded him in death on August 7, 2023. He is survived by his sister Teresa Brooks of Virginia, brothers Dan (Cindy) Brooks of Massachusetts, Steve (Mary Jo) Brooks of Beavercreek, his sister-in law Berta Huse and brother-in-law Clyde (Martha) Doughty of Dayton. He is also survived by his nephews Steven Brooks, Kevin Huse, Brian (Julia Doughty) and nieces Ashley (Todd) Novak, Renee (John) Steinke, and Cheryl (Paul) Colton. He also leaves behind his lifelong friends, Chris Clouse, Joe (Lois) Volk and Greg (Deb) Jutte, along with his other cats, Simone, Speedy, Tux, Sampson and Herr Geld.



Rob graduated from Carroll High School, University of Dayton and Wright State University with a MBA in Accounting. Rob worked in accounting and finance moving from Dayton to Hudson, Ohio with Chase bank. Rob was an active volunteer, serving as the Treasurer for Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA) and for the Friends of Hudson Park; receiving an Outstanding Achievement award. He was a fourth degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, past Grand Knight and Knight of the Year for his local council. Rob & Rae recently moved back to Dayton to be closer to family and friends.



Rob enjoyed the outdoors, biking, hiking, kayaking, snorkeling and scuba diving. He was an avid train collector and New Orleans Saints fan. He and Rae liked to travel whether in a plane, car or their camper. Rob had tools galore and used them to do any project needed in the house, to include a kitchen and bathroom remodel.



Rob has been suffering for many years with Multiple System Atrophy -Parkinsonian type, a rare progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is very aggressive and affects internal body functions and motor control. Rob courageously chose to donate his brain to the Mayo Clinic for research through the Brain Support Network to find a cure for this terrible disease.



Notwithstanding his devasting disease, Rob still maintained a vigor for life. He enjoyed playing cards with family, visiting the animals at SICSA, getting outside, listening to his eclectic taste in music and going to happy hour. In fact, Rob seemed proud of getting in trouble at his nursing home for having a secret stash of his favorite rum.



We want to thank the management, staff, nurses, aids and residents of Vienna Springs who provided compassion care for Rob.



Visitation will be November 3, 2023 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, OH 45420. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to



SICSA.org on line, or 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton, OH 45458.



