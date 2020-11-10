BROSEY, Dewey Reuel



99, resident of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Saturday,



November 8, 2020. He was born April 5, 1921, the son of the late George & Hazel Brosey. Dewey was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during WWII. He was a fixture of the New Carlisle community and a friend to all, often seen at Stagecoach Cafe & The Mel-o-dee. He is survived by his son, Robert (Wanda) Brosey, of Cape Girardeau, MO; grandchildren, Kelly, Ali, Ami, Jeffrey & Rachel; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Arthena Cook & Patricia Demmitt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in the community. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Brosey; sons Michael Brosey, James Brosey, & daughter Suzanne Strader. Visitation will be from 1 pm-3 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with graveside service to follow at 3 pm at Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



