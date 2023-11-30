Brown, Ada Ruth



age 86, passed on November 23, 2023. She was born to the late J.P. Lane & Mary Lane. She leaves her husband of 66 years, Lee R. Brown, loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. (H.H. Roberts Mortuary)



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com