Brown, Ada

age 86, passed on November 23, 2023. She was born to the late J.P. Lane & Mary Lane. She leaves her husband of 66 years, Lee R. Brown, loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. (H.H. Roberts Mortuary)

