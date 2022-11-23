BROWN, Betty Huffman



Age 99, of Dayton, OH, passed away November 22, 2022, at Friendship Village. Betty was born July 19, 1923, in Decatur, IN, as the youngest child of William C. and Iantha J. Huffman. She graduated from Decatur schools and The Lutheran Hospital Nursing School in Fort Wayne as a Registered Nurse. During WWII, she was a Navy Senior Cadet Nurse assigned to Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. Betty also worked at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She met her husband of 55 yrs, George Telfair Brown, Jr (GT) of Dayton, OH, while working in The Lutheran Hospital as a student nurse. She and GT were avid campers loving to travel, loved family get togethers, as well as being the family genealogists. Betty was a 65+ yr member of Shiloh Church UCC, the Daughters of the American Revolution- Daniel Cooper Chapter, several genealogical societies, and Scottish Clan Hall. Her Bowling Buddies were her lifelong friends. Surviving her are daughters Beverly L. (Jim) Limbach of Stephens Point, WI, and Julia M. Brown of Cincinnati, OH, and son Eric S. Brown (Diana Ross) of Clayton, OH, grandchildren Nathan Brown (Kate), Valerie Brown (Jon Jordan) and Mark Limbach (KC), great-grandchildren Maren Brown, Eli, Zoey and Lucy Limbach, also daughter-in-law Julie Kay Brown of Westerville, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband GT, son David N. Brown, her parents, and her siblings Frances Balsiger, Leroy Huffman, Vernon Huffman and Rosemary Miller. Private Services will be held. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Jay McMillen, Shiloh Church UCC officiating. If desired, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Arthritis Foundation, the National Heart Association, or Shiloh Church UCC. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

