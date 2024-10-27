Brown, Carolyn G.



age 94, departed this life Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Monday, October 28, 2024 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301-323 Mia Ave, Dayton, Oio. Interment West Memory Gardens. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



