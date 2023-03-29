Brown, Charles A



Charles Brown, 75 of Springfield passed away, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in the University of Cincinnati Hospital after being ill for several weeks.



He was born April 30, 1947 in Norwalk, Connecticut the son of the late Alvin and Mary (Tanner) Brown. Charles graduated from the American Academy McAllister Institute college of mortuary science in New York, New York. He started his career in the funeral industry with Magner Funeral Home in Norwalk, Connecticut. His career as a funeral director and embalmer took him from Connecticut to Ohio serving at Schoedinger Funeral Service in Columbus to finally retiring with Dignity Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater, Florida. Charles loved to serve the families he met and was a very dedicated and hard worker. He was also licensed in three states, Connecticut, Ohio and Florida.



Charles was a member of the Church of God in Springfield. He loved gardening, bowling, golfing, word searches and was also an avid reader. He was the founder and president of the Nature Coast Saturn Car Club, New Port Richey, Florida.



Charles is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nikki (Burton) Brown; daughter, Dawn Brown (Jeana Lamonica); son, Ronald Sharp; grandchildren, Kiana and Jon Michael; loving fur puppy, Squirt and grandpuppy, Bella; cousin, Marjorie (Gabriel) Rousseau; sister-in-law, Dianne (Dale) Parish as well as several nieces and nephews in France.



He is preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Nancy Lee (Mayer) Brown; brother-in-law, Donald Keene Bowser and sister-in-law, Georgia Kay (Bowser) Pilcher.



Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



