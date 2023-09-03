Brown, Charlyn

CHARLYN A. BROWN



IN LOVING MEMORY



SEPTEMBER 2, 2014



Anyone can leave footprints in the sand, but it takes someone really special to leave footprints in the lives they've touched. You left your blueprint in my mind, your handprint on my heart, and your imprint on my soul. I am grateful that life gave us beautiful moments.



I treasure our memories like nothing else and remember them even more on anniversaries like this. While you no longer walk on this earth, the days you spent here were incredible. The life you lived and the people you touched will stay in our memories forever. When a special person passes, we weep tears of sadness. We remember the joy brought to our lives. But there is still that emptiness. Even though that special person is gone, their spirit remains forever. Our hearts will continue to ache, but we will forget them never. Love you and miss you, Your Purple Friend.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com