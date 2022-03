BROWN, Clarence V.



Age 86, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away March 10, 2022. Clarence will be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand. Services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2 to 4pm. In



lieu of flowers, donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital or St. Luke Catholic Church of Beavercreek, Ohio.