Brown, Cynthia

Brown (Tillery), Cynthia S



Cynthia S. Brown



Age 69 of Glendale, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 7, 2023. Cyndi worked as a victim and patient advocate, Director of the Butler County Child Support Enforcement Agency and was an active member of her community. Cyndi had a smile that would light up any room and a love for helping everyone she could. Her spirit shined through her beautiful presence and will leave a forever mark in this world. One of Cyndi's greatest accomplishments was fulfilling her dream of becoming a published author, her work included a patient advocate book "Can you hear me now, or do I need to yell into your stethoscope", Stories and photographs of Radnor Lake in Tennessee, and a children's book she was working on dedicated to her grandchildren.



Cyndi is preceded in death by her mother (Mildred L. Bushman), father (John W. Tillery), stepfather (Clayton F. Bushman), and stepbrothers (Clayton "Butch", Mike and Jack Bushman)



Family left to cherish her memory and celebrate her life include her sister Deborah L. Thomas (Dave), brothers Gregory W. Tillery (Tilda) and Scott R. Tillery (Melissa), Daughters Tiffiny M. Cooper and Nicole R. Unzicker (John), Grandchildren Hunter A. Bagley, Audrey A. Rutz, Sophia A. Rutz, Maddie and Riley Unzicker, and Corbin N. Unzicker, Nephews Brian and Brent Thomas, Nieces Morgan and Hannah Tillery and Nephew Jacob Tillery, and many friends.



In her words "Please do not mourn my death, but celebrate my life!"



There will be a Celebration of Life open to all at Meritage in Glendale on November 4, 2023 from 1 pm to 4 pm.



In lieu of flowers, Cyndi has requested that donations be made instead to the following charity in her name: The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, 4850 Groh Ln., Fairfield, OH 45014 or online at www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org/donate



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com