BROWN, David

Passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2023, after a short decline of health. He was born on January 28, 1940, to Lloyd and Frances (Hockett) Brown. He was a 1958 graduate of Tecumseh High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was an avid sports fan and was dedicated to supporting youth athletics. He served as an official for football and basketball, then as the timekeeper for Northwestern football, soccer, volleyball, and basketball for over 43 years, and spent several years as the scorekeeper for Northwestern's softball team. He helped charter the NAAA baseball/softball program, coaching several teams along the way. He was currently a member of the North Hampton Community Church. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 32 years of service. David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra (Hess) and his children, Shari (Scott) Powell and Daren (Robin) Brown. He was also proud of his grandchildren, Kelli (Joe) Hatfield, Allison (Nick) Zinser, Logan Brown, and Kendall (Kody) Persinger, step-grandson Tyler (Carrie Beth) Bourne, and he delighted in his great-grandchildren: Kenna, Jackson and Jameson Hatfield, Declan Zinser and baby sister arriving in March, Abner and Allister Brown, and step-great-grandsons Roman, Titus and Judah. He is also survived by his brother, Leroy (Ann) Brown and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Hess, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, Robert Hess. David was a quiet man of faith, with a twinkle in his eye, and a kind word for everyone. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Pro Medica Hospice for their excellent care and concern during the end of David's life. A gathering of family and friends will be held at North Hampton Community Church on Saturday, January 28 from 10:00 – 12:00, with a celebration of life at 12:00, pastor Jim Welch officiating. A private burial will be at the convenience of the family, in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Hampton Community Church building fund, or the Northwestern Athletic Boosters. You may express condolences to the family at



