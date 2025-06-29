Brown, Donald Michael "Mike"
Mike Brown, age 81, of Vandalia passed away June 24, 2025. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, Sunday, June 29, at Morton & Whetstone funeral home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Monday, June 30, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. For full remembrances, visit: www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/obituaries/donald-brown
