Brown, Garnet

Brown (Blake), Garnet L.



GARNET L. BROWN, 90, of Springfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2023. She was born on November 22, 1932 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Manuel and Leona Mary (Quick) Blake. Garnet attended Hillside Avenue Church of God for many years and enjoyed watching old western movies. Survivors include her two daughters, Kathy Jackson and Pam McCracken; one sister, Janet Blake; three grandchildren, Anna (Christian) Krutowskis, Eddie (Arica) McCracken and Jeremy (Megan) Jackson; eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Matthew, Cole, Chloe, Milas, Lewie, Charlie and Dane and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William J. Brown in May of 2018; eight siblings, John Blake, Edith Blake-Dittle, Gloria Blake, Manuel "Pepsi" Blake, Harry Blake, Jeanie Blake-Watters, Marilyn Blake-Oates and Rosemary Blake-Reed. The family would like to thank Cherish Hospice, Dr. Challa, Dr. Patel and Dr. Singh for all their love and care to Garnet. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 12-1 pm in the Hillside Avenue Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield. A celebration of Garent's life will begin at 1 pm in the church with Pastor Larry Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery where Garnet will be laid to rest next to her husband. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



