Brown Jr., James L.



age 67 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. James was born in London, Kentucky on July 22, 1955 to James Lowell Brown Sr. and Ruby M. (Johnson) Brown. James was a 40+ year member of the Washington Masonic Lodge in Hamilton. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose in Hamilton. On December 3, 1983 in Hamilton, he married Marla Brockman. He is a Retiree of 25 years from Miller Brewing Company in Trenton. His humanitarian efforts included, among many others; American Red Cross instructor for many fields; service to Military Families; First Responder for over 30 years; Santa Claus; 20 plus gallon blood donor; service in the United States Air Force and United States Army; and 1977 selection for one of the Outstanding Young Men of America. He will be missed by all who knew him.



James is survived by his spouse, Marla Brown; his two brothers, Rocky Brown of Hamilton and Ricky Brown of Hamilton; one sister, Robin Brown Baumann of Franklin; a brother in law Mark (Carol) Brockman, and a sister in law Myra (Mike) York; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no funeral service, however there will be a celebration of life at Kaden's Cove Yacht Club on May 7th, 2023 from 2:00PM  6:00PM, 4979 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton, OH 45067. Please call 513-550-8341 for more details. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial donations please be made out to the American Red Cross. www.browndawsonflick.com

