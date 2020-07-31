X

BROWN, James

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BROWN, James James Brown, passed away on July 22, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born November 16, 1951, in Berwin, WV, to the late James & Josephine Brown. James attended Roth High School and graduated from UD. He is survived by 3 sons; 2 daughters and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.