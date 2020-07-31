BROWN, James James Brown, passed away on July 22, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born November 16, 1951, in Berwin, WV, to the late James & Josephine Brown. James attended Roth High School and graduated from UD. He is survived by 3 sons; 2 daughters and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH.

