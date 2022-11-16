dayton-daily-news logo
BROWN, James

BROWN, James Kermit

80, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, November 18th at 3:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 PM prior to the service. To leave online condolences and view his memorial video please visit


Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

