Brown, Janet

Brown (Berry), Janet Lee



Janet Lee (nee Berry) Brown, of Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 7, 2024, at the age of 83. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 30, 1940, to Elmer & Helen (nee Hinkle) Berry. She married James E. Brown, & they were blessed with four children: Teresa, Wanda, James, & Christopher. Janet had a love of music, especially songs that Elvis sang. Bingo was another favorite activity where she enjoyed meeting new people & spending time with friends & family. Janet was preceded in death by her husband James E. Brown, children: Wanda B. Brown & Christopher Brown; parents: Elmer & Helen Berry; & sister: Mary Ann Berry. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Teresa Lierer, James (Melissa) Brown; grandchildren, Jeremy (Lisa, B.J., Krystal, Michael (Stephanie), Cody (Kelli), & Christina; great grandchildren: Bayleigh, Mason, Ryleigh, Khyra, Kassidee, Joshua, & Dakota. Janet also leaves behind her siblings: Donal Berry, Joe Berry & Pam (Jim) Hart. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.



